Sexual assault suspect arrested in connection to 2 incidents: Vancouver police

Vancouver police say a suspect connected to two alleged sexual assaults has been arrested.

Nineteen-year-old Bryce Michael Flores-Bebington was arrested Thursday morning and charged with two counts of sexual assault, police said.

The charges are in connection to two incidents that allegedly happened in early July. At about 7:30 p.m. on July 6, police said, a woman reported she was sexually assaulted while she was on the escalator at Granville SkyTrain Station. The suspect ran away and Metro Vancouver Transit Police took over that investigation.

The following day, police said, another woman reported being sexually assaulted, that time near West Broadway and Ash Street.

Flores-Bebington was also charged earlier this month with assault and uttering threats in connection to a caught-on-camera incident at a Vancouver apartment building. Video shared with CTV News Vancouver by the building manager shows a man following a woman into the 1212 Howe St. apartment building in the evening of Oct. 4.

The woman seems confused as the man inches towards her. He then grabs the woman around her neck, pushes her against the wall and slams her to the ground.

Multiple witnesses stepped in to help the victim. Police commended their bravery after the incident, saying the woman could've been seriously physically injured.

Flores-Bebington is still in custody and is scheduled to appear in court Thursday.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Kevin Charach