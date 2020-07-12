SURREY -- There's a short pathway near the King George Skytrain station in Surrey, that takes three to four minutes to walk. It's busy during the day, but at night, many people avoid it all together.

"It really just doesn’t feel safe," said Surrey resident Selena Werner-Bellon.

Surrey RCMP reported a woman was robbed and sexually assaulted on the path around 10:45 p.m. Friday, July 10.

"As the woman was going under the Expo Line towards Fraser Hwy., she was approached by a man who was unknown to her," said Cpl. Elenore Sturko. "That individual robbed her of her personal belongings then pulled her into the wooded area and sexually assaulted her."

The path that connects the station to the homes on the Fraser Hwy., has LED lighting, but residents say they're ineffective at best.

"The lights go on and out," said Werner-Bellon. "Sometimes there's large gaps of darkness because the lights just won't work altogether."

Another resident told CTV News the lights "never, ever work."

The walkway is also surrounded by tall trees and dense bush that block views from nearly every side.

CTV News contacted the City of Surrey for comment. We are waiting for a response from the engineering department.

The suspect is described as a white man, aged 30 to 40 years and 5'10" tall. He was wearing a red and blue bandana on his face and was dressed in black.

"When walking, particularly in darkness or late at night, go with another person," advised Cpl. Sturko.