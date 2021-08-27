VANCOUVER -- Sexual assault charges have been laid after a man allegedly groped a young child at a Vancouver market earlier this month.

Vancouver police said in a statement Friday a victim reached out to them about an incident at Granville Island that happened on Aug. 13. Police said a 12-year-old girl reported she was groped and sexually assaulted.

Derek Sangris, 42, was arrested on Tuesday. Charges of sexual assault and sexual interference have been approved against him.

Police said the victim called them after officers released information about a series of groping incidents that happened near the False Creek seawall on Aug. 17.

In those incidents, two 11-year-old girls and a teenager were allegedly groped. Authorities said the incidents involved a man riding a red and white bike.

Police have not said whether the reports are connected, but an investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information should call Vancouver police's sex crimes unit at 604-717-0601.