Sex offender who went missing in Vancouver has turned himself in: police
Floyd Herbert, 47, is shown in a Vancouver police handout photo.
Published Monday, January 14, 2019 1:54PM PST
A federal sex offender who failed to return to his Vancouver halfway house over the weekend has turned himself in, local police say.
Floyd Quincey Herbert was reported missing Saturday morning, but was back in custody by Monday.
The 47-year-old is a first-time federal offender serving a sentence of three years for several crimes including sexual assault. He was granted statutory release in June.
Officers did not provide details about the conditions of his release, nor did they say when he turned himself back in.
