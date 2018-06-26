

CTV Vancouver





An Ontario man wanted on a nation-wide warrant for breaching his supervision order may be in the Vancouver area, police say.

Marcel Lawson, who also goes by Marc, is under a long-term supervision order in Ontario for convictions of sexual assault and sexual interference.

The 36-year-old's whereabouts are currently unknown, but Toronto-area police say he's been known to frequent Saskatoon and Vancouver.

Vancouver police issued a warning Tuesday, asking members of the public to call 911 if they see him.

Lawson has been described as an Indigenous man who is 5-10 and about 210 pounds, with short black hair and brown eyes.

He has a tattoo on his right forearm with roses, a skull and the text "Mathu." On his left forearm, he has tattoos of a Canada flag and a koi fish.

Police said he also has tattoos on both his wrists, but they did not provide further details.

While local police suggested calling 911, officials in Ontario said information about his location can also be left with the province's Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement Squad at 1-866-870-7673 (ROPE), or through Crime Stoppers anonymously.