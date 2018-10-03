The release of a high-risk sex offender back into the community has some saying they'd like to see a public registry in B.C.

The BC Corrections Branch announced Tuesday that Jeffrey Goddard is living in Surrey, warning that he has a pattern of sexual offences against women and minors.

The 28-year-old's history includes posing as a police officer and a firefighter. Corrections says he's been known to present as female, wearing wigs and using women's names.

He's also posed as a musician looking for young people to star in videos, and as a landscaper searching for students to hire.

Goddard has been in and out of custody since 2012. During one of his releases, he used Facebook to pose as a teenage girl in an effort to meet boys.

His criminal history includes sexual assault, invitation to sexual touching and luring under 16.

But now he's living in the community again. Officials have not said where in the city he's residing, but said he is subject to electronic monitoring.

His release is subject to 23 court-ordered conditions including that he have no communication with minors and that he stay off social networking sites. He can't own a computer, smartphone or tablet, and must avoid parks, playgrounds, schools, daycares, pools and other areas children can be expected to be present.

His arrival in Surrey has many asking whether the government is making public safety enough of a priority.

Goddard has been released in the city before, and RCMP say he's on their radar.

"We take this very seriously. We want the public to know that we are aware of his presence in our community," Cpl. Elenore Sturko said.

Among the concerns is that the public hasn't been warned of where exactly he'll be living.

Just south of the border there's an online public sex offender registry that lets people know if a sex offender is on their street. The Washington state system doesn't provide an exact address, but some Surrey residents who spoke to CTV News said they'd feel safer with a similar system in B.C.

"I think that's protection for your family and the kids around the neighbourhood as well," one person said.

Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth said a registry would raise other concerns, meaning, at least for now, you may not know the person living next door has a dangerous history.

"Obviously there are, for example, mandatory privacy issues which courts have ruled on and constitutional issues there," he said.

When it comes to a possible registry, the government would have to look at what kind of work would be involved in the setup. Farnworth's immediate concerns are with the current system.

"What we need to ensure is that individuals like (Goddard) are under the strictest of supervision, that they have, in this case, 23 conditions including electronic monitoring and that supervision is 24/7," he said.

"And if there is any violation of any of the conditions, that he is back in custody immediately."

The minister was asked whether there was any way to stop the "revolving door" with sex offenders. He said it's concerning, and he wants to make sure those with a high risk to reoffend are kept behind bars as long as possible.

With files from CTV Vancouver's Michele Brunoro