A designated high-risk sex offender may be staying behind bars over a series of alleged parole violations.

CTV News has obtained a recent parole board decision that recommends a new criminal charge against 30-year-old Jonathan George Cardinal.

Cardinal has repeatedly shown a disregard for his release conditions, continually breaching them by using drugs, missing curfews and disappearing days at a time, according to the board.

Cardinal was imprisoned after sexually assaulting two women on separate occasions in 2010.

In the first case, he met his victim at a bar before inviting her to smoke marijuana and cigarettes. He choked her "to the point where she could not breathe or scream" before sexually assaulting her in his car.

One month later, he sexually assaulted another woman whom he grabbed while she was walking down the street.

He was sentenced to 26 months and received credit for time already served.

The judge also gave Cardinal a seven-year long-term supervision order.

He was released into the community in 2014, but since that time, his releases have been suspended 10 times altogether after being caught using drugs and violating other conditions, according to the document.

In the most incident this past summer, he lied about obtaining work through a temporary employment agency and he wasn't found at his Vancouver halfway house.

His disappearance sparked a Canada-wide warrant in July 2019.

He was found five days later walking in the Downtown Eastside. When officers first approached him, he lied about his name but police were able to confirm it was him.

A urine sample tested positive for cocaine and methamphetamine, another breach of his condition.

As of July 12, his release has been suspended.

"The board finds that you violated several conditions of your release and that you returned to your behaviour consistent with your established crime cycle," the parole board document said.

As a result, the board accuses him of failing or refusing to comply with long-term supervision, a charge under the Criminal Code that carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison.