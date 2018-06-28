

CTV Vancouver





A sex offender wanted on a Canada-wide warrant is back in custody after someone recognized him in downtown Vancouver Wednesday night.

Police said a member of the public spotted Marcel "Marc" Lawson on Granville Street shortly after 10 p.m., and officers managed to place the 36-year-old convict under arrest.

Lawson was living in Ontario under a long-term supervision order for sexual assault and sexual interference when he disappeared.

Vancouver police said he remains in custody.