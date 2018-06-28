Sex offender from Ontario nabbed in downtown Vancouver
Marcel 'Marc' Lawson is shown in a police handout photo.
CTV Vancouver
Published Thursday, June 28, 2018 8:18AM PDT
A sex offender wanted on a Canada-wide warrant is back in custody after someone recognized him in downtown Vancouver Wednesday night.
Police said a member of the public spotted Marcel "Marc" Lawson on Granville Street shortly after 10 p.m., and officers managed to place the 36-year-old convict under arrest.
Lawson was living in Ontario under a long-term supervision order for sexual assault and sexual interference when he disappeared.
Vancouver police said he remains in custody.