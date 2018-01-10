Thousands have signed a petition asking a B.C. judge to reverse the decision to allow a convicted sex offender to finish his university term before serving time.

Connor Neurauter was sentenced to more than three months in jail for sexual interference with a 13-year-old girl. Specific details are covered by a publication ban, but the case involved nude photos of the girl, and the incident occurred when he was 18.

Neurauter, now 21, entered a guilty plea to the interference charge last week. A charge of possession of child pornography was stayed.

A Kamloops judge approved a joint submission that the University of Calgary student be permitted to serve his sentence after his semester is done. Neurauter is studying chemistry, finishing his second year of a Bachelor of Science degree.

The decision prompted outrage on campus, and more than 25,000 people had signed a petition by Wednesday night that urged the school to expel him.

Its creator wrote that the entire court proceedings were delayed to accommodate his schedule, and that even the Crown was accommodating. Those who have added their names to the list ask the university to base his expulsion on its sexual violence policy.

"While the courts have seemingly failed the Victim, the University of Calgary now has the opportunity to help change the narrative of this story," the petition says.

In a statement, a U of C spokesperson said the school is reviewing the situation.

"We can confirm that Mr. Neurauter is not on the university campus this week. We will provide further information when its available," the statement said.

Many students who spoke to CTV News on campus said they felt the punishment should have taken effect immediately.

"It's a slap in the face to all victims, especially to the one he is convicted of hurting. It doesn't respect any of us," said Mandy Gillis. She said she was once the victim of a sexual assault, and she's alarmed that a convicted offender would be allowed to attend classes.

"I feel betrayed by the university. There are codes of conduct they expect everybody to follow, and if you are convicted of such a serious crime, how are you allowed to stay?"

And an expert who deals with sexual violence victims said the judge's decision sends a message that victims aren't taken seriously.

Canada has a reporting rate of only six per cent when it comes to sexual violence, and Neurauter's case may deter more from coming forward.

"Stories like this may lead them to further believe that they're not going to be believed when they come forward to report experience of sexual violence," said Hailey Scott from Calgary Communities Against Sexual Abuse.

But Neurauter's mother said she was disappointed with students' reaction.

"It was part of the plea bargain that the prosecution offered. Frankly, we encouraged our son to take it. I regret it now," Susan Neurauter said in a phone interview.

They made the decision because they thought it would take the pressure to testify off the victims, she said, but it meant that her son never got the opportunity to tell the court his side.

Now she's concerned for her son's safety.

Both she and her son have read threats made against him online, and she said someone at the university told her students are looking at class lists then waiting to see if he shows up.

Susan added staff would have to set up a plan with their security guards, and that they're encouraging him not to come back to class.

"He made the decision to go to school well after this had taken place just in effort to get his life on track. He didn't rape anyone. He didn't assault anyone," she said.

"He made some very, very poor choices. He's gone to counselling. We're working on figuring this out."

With files from CTV Calgary's Kathy Le and Ryan White and CTV Vancouver's Maria Weisgarber