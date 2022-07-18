Sex assault trial for former Canucks player to begin in Vancouver

The sexual assault trial for former Vancouver Canucks player Jake Virtanen is scheduled to begin in B.C. Supreme Court Monday.

Virtanen was charged with one count of sexual assault in January following an investigation into a 2017 incident, when he was still part of the Canucks organization.

The investigation began in May of last year when a woman filed a police report alleging she'd been assaulted.

The player was placed on leave by the Canucks when the allegations came to light and later let go from the team.

Virtanen denies the allegation.

With files from The Canadian Press and CTV News Vancouver's Kendra Mangione