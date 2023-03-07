Sex assault charges laid against former massage therapist in B.C.'s Fraser Valley

A 58-year-old massage therapist from B.C.'s Fraser Valley has been charged with sexual offences, and authorities believe there may be other victims who have yet to come forward.

Two counts of sexual assault have been approved against Darcy Ferrier, Chilliwack RCMP announced in a news release Tuesday.

Authorities said the alleged offences took place at Ferrier's business, Dawning Relief Massage Therapy, but did not provide any dates or a timeline.

Chilliwack RCMP did confirm Ferrier was a registered massage therapist when the offences allegedly occurred. His registrant status on the College of Massage Therapists of B.C.'s website has been listed as "former" since July 2022.

Eric Wredenhagen, registrar and CEO of the CMTBC, told CTV News the college has open investigations relating to Ferrier, but could not provide any further details due to confidentiality rules under the Health Professions Act.

In order for Ferrier to become an active registrant again, his file would have to be reviewed by the college's registration committee.

"Given the 'good character' requirement for registration … it is highly unlikely that registration would be granted to a former registrant currently facing criminal charges directly related to his previous practice," Wredenhagen said in an email.

Chilliwack RCMP's Serious Crime Unit is continuing to investigate the allegations, and encouraged any potential victims, or witnesses with information relevant to the case, to come forward.