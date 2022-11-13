Severed finger at wedding reception caused by guests behaving 'recklessly,' B.C. judge finds
A B.C. judge has dismissed a couple's bid to sue a wedding venue where one of the guests suffered a "severed finger" during the reception.
Judge Reginald P. Harris' decision was posted online Wednesday, summarizing what happened during a five-day hearing earlier this year – and why he found the venue was not negligent and had not breached its contract.
Christine Yu and her now-husband Keith Walkinshaw got married in 2018, at a downtown Vancouver heritage building called The Permanent. The court heard that one of its hallmarks is a massive vault, an original feature of the 1907-built interior.
Harris described the vault's door as "floor to ceiling in height and approximately five feet wide with external locking mechanisms and hinges" and "impressive and a focal point where several photographs have been taken."
It was this door, the court heard, that closed on and severed part of the partygoer's finger. Harris' ruling found that the door itself was not unsafe, but rather that "a guest or guests dangerously and recklessly interacting with the vault door" was what caused the injury.
THE CLAIM
Yu was seeking an unspecified amount in compensation for the "emotional injury" caused by the accident. While the bride did not see the finger severed, she witnessed the "aftermath." Harris describes that experience in some detail.
"Ms. Yu was standing a few feet away from the closed vault door. Her back was to the door and she was facing the front of the room when she heard her girlfriend say, 'I have to leave right now,'" The decision reads.
"Ms. Yu turned to see her close friend holding her hand up and near to her body. Ms. Yu noticed that her friend’s face was white and she heard someone say, 'You don’t understand it fell on the ground.' Ms. Yu looked down to see blood and a portion of her friend’s finger on the ground. The severed finger was picked up and transported with the injured party to the hospital."
Although the reception continued, Yu told the court that the accident and accompanying worry for her friend compromised her ability to enjoy the evening and preoccupied the couple's other guests.
The couple also claimed the rental contract was breached because the door was unsafe. For that, they also sought an unspecified amount in damages.
B.C.'s Small Claims Court generally deals with cases involving amounts between $5,001 and $35,000.
THE DECISION
The judge found that there was not sufficient evidence to support the couple's claim that the door – and therefore the venue as a whole – was unsafe.
Harris considered expert evidence in this regard, as well as evidence about the lead-up to the couple choosing the venue.
The decision notes that an employee testified that specific instructions about the door were provided during one of the site visits, including "that the vault door stays shut, that no one should play with it and that it was Ms. Yu’s responsibility to control her guests." While Yu said she did not recall these instructions, the judge found the employee's testimony more reliable.
Harris also said what happened after the accident also did not support the couple's claim that the venue was unsafe.
"In fact, there is ample evidence to the contrary. In this regard, the reception continued after the accident with the guests drinking, socializing, dancing, eating and making speeches," he wrote.
"Moreover, the functioning of the vault door was not central to the contract, rather, the central purpose was to rent a venue capable of hosting a wedding reception and despite the accident that is what happened."
The couple's claim that the contract was breached because the venue was unsafe was therefore dismissed.
The rental contract itself, the court heard, had a waiver of liability clause, stipulating the couple could not sue the venue for "personal injury, death property damage or any other loss suffered" unless the loss was due to "wilful action or gross negligence."
While the couple argued that the venue should have posted a sign on the door warning people not to touch it, the judge found a caution sign was not necessary and the venue's decision not to post one did not constitute "gross negligence."
The judge found the waiver of liability clause was binding, and therefore dismissed the claim for compensation for emotional injury.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Five Canadian cities named among world's best 100 for 2023
Five Canadian cities are among the world’s best, according to a ranking released this week analyzing factors that have shown positive correlations with attracting employment, investment and tourism. Here are the cities that made the list and why.
Ford tells Ontarians to 'wear a mask' ahead of top doctor’s expected recommendation
Ontario Premier Doug Ford is advising the public to 'wear a mask every time possible' a day before the province’s top doctor is set to recommend masking on Monday.
One injury confirmed in 'major explosion' that obliterated Regina home
Emergency services in Regina were on the scene of what they are calling a ‘major explosion’ on Sunday.
Elon Musk cuts Twitter's outsourced content moderators
Twitter's new owner Elon Musk is further gutting the teams that battle misinformation on the social media platform as outsourced moderators learned over the weekend they were out of a job.
What's happening at bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange FTX?
The imploding cryptocurrency trading firm FTX is now short billions of dollars after experiencing the crypto equivalent of a bank run. The exchange, formerly one of the world's largest, sought bankruptcy protection last week, and its CEO and founder resigned. Hours later, the trading firm said there had been 'unauthorized access' and that funds had disappeared. Analysts say hundreds of millions of dollars may have vanished.
'Every option is on the table' as Canadians face higher variable-rate mortgage payments
Following a series of interest rate hikes, countless Canadians with variable-rate mortgages are seeing their monthly payments increase by hundreds of dollars. CTVNews.ca heard from dozens of families now struggling to make ends meet as a result.
Miami Beach hotel that hosted JFK, Beatles imploded
A once-luxurious Miami Beach hotel that hosted the Beatles and President John F. Kennedy during its 1960s heyday was imploded Sunday after falling into disrepair and abandonment in recent years.
Climate reshapes life for tenacious gannets on Quebec isle
On Quebec's Bonaventure Island, the ghosts of human habitation from years past and the birds that breed there now in extraordinary numbers tell the same story: of lives lived hard in a place of fairy-tale beauty.
Why ‘play pays’: CEO says fun in the workplace improves productivity
Allowing room for ‘play’ in a corporate setting may foster better engagement from employees and boost company productivity, says one CEO and author.
Vancouver Island
-
Victoria airport adds 2nd ride-hailing service
Travellers to and from Victoria International Airport now have another ride-hailing option to get to their destination.
-
Port Hardy Hospital emergency department closed until Monday morning
The emergency department at Port Hardy Hospital will be closed until 7 a.m. Monday, Island Health announced Saturday afternoon.
-
Town mourns death of former Comox Mayor Russ Arnott
Current Mayor Nicole Minions offered her condolences to Arnott's family and the town more broadly in a Facebook post Friday evening.
Calgary
-
Experts say low diesel supply means Canadians are 'going to pay'
Economists and petroleum watchers are warning even more massive diesel price jumps are on the way, and they'll impact everyone in Canada -- regardless of what you fuel up with.
-
UCP rejects Wellwood appeal to run for nomination in Livingstone-Macleod
The woman disqualified from running for the UCP nomination in a southern Alberta riding has lost her appeal of that decision from the party.
-
‘We really need help:’ Alberta’s South Sudanese community holds conference to address issues impacting their members
Hundreds of South Sudanese Albertans took part in a first-of-its-kind conference this weekend to come up with ways to address the violence, discrimination and poverty many in their community face.
Edmonton
-
Pharmacists adapting to meet demand for children's cold and flu medications
While pharmacy shelves may not be stocked with children's cold and flu medication as Canada deals with a national shortage, local pharmacists say parents have other options to help their children get the medicine they need.
-
New patrol model moves more police to frontline, reduces front counter hours
A redistribution of resources within the Edmonton Police Service is taking effect Sunday, with the organization saying there will be more officers on the frontline.
-
Experts say low diesel supply means Canadians are 'going to pay'
Economists and petroleum watchers are warning even more massive diesel price jumps are on the way, and they'll impact everyone in Canada -- regardless of what you fuel up with.
Toronto
-
Ford tells Ontarians to 'wear a mask' ahead of top doctor’s expected recommendation
Ontario Premier Doug Ford is advising the public to 'wear a mask every time possible' a day before the province’s top doctor is set to recommend masking on Monday.
-
Ontario gas tax cut to be extended for another year
Ontario Premier Doug Ford announced he is set to extend the province’s gas tax cut for another year.
-
Toronto is listed as one of the best cities in the world. This is why
Toronto has been recognized as one of the top 25 best cities across the globe to live and work in for 2023.
Montreal
-
Police made previous visit to Que. home where possible femicide occurred: neighbour
The Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Que. residence where a man was arrested in connection with his wife's death had been visited by police in the past, a source told CTV News. Donna Callahan, 69, was discovered severely injured at her home in the Montérégie region on Saturday afternoon. She was rushed to hospital, but it was too late.
-
Search underway after car plunges into Lachine Canal; no occupants found
A search is underway Sunday evening for the occupants of a car that ended up in Montreal's Lachine Canal.
-
Jewish groups denounce upcoming Montreal show by rapper accused of antisemitism
A Jewish group is calling on a Montreal venue to cancel a performance by a French rapper whose music it describes as openly hateful and anti-Semitic.
Winnipeg
-
Blue Bombers advancing to third straight Grey Cup
The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have punched their ticket to Regina for the 109th Grey Cup.
-
'Why should this sit there and collect dust?': Vintage jean store reopens after being closed for more than 30 years
Winnipeggers who like to buy vintage clothing have the perfect opportunity to add to their wardrobe as a local jean shop that was in operation between the late 70s and early 90s is now back in business.
-
Bombers' fans out in full force ahead of West Final
It might be a tad chilly outside, but that didn’t stop Bombers' fans from embracing the playoff football atmosphere before the CFL West Final at IG Field.
Saskatoon
-
Administration asks Saskatoon City Council for $25 million to buy downtown arena land
Saskatoon City Council will vote to formally approve the location for the new downtown arena on Wednesday.
-
One injury confirmed in 'major explosion' that obliterated Regina home
Emergency services in Regina were on the scene of what they are calling a ‘major explosion’ on Sunday.
-
RCMP Major Crimes Unit investigating early morning homicide on Waterhen Lake First Nation
Meadow Lake RCMP are looking for information from the public about a suspected homicide on Saturday in Waterhen Lake First Nation.
Regina
-
One injury confirmed in 'major explosion' that obliterated Regina home
Emergency services in Regina were on the scene of what they are calling a ‘major explosion’ on Sunday.
-
Police request public help in identifying suspects in east Regina robbery
Police are asking for the public’s help following the late night robbery of a business in east Regina.
-
What you need to know about the Grey Cup Festival
The festivities for the sold out 109th Grey Cup game in Regina are about to begin. Here is what you need to know about this week's Grey Cup Festival in the Queen City.
Atlantic
-
Some still without power, heat, financial assistance nearly two months post Fiona
Nearly two months after post-tropical storm Fiona left a trail of destruction across the region, some residents are growing frustrated as they are still waiting for financial assistance.
-
Striking teaching staff, Dalhousie University approve new contract
A new contract has been ratified between Dalhousie University and striking workers about three weeks after some teaching staff walked off the job calling for better wages.
-
Brief power outage in Spryfield, N.S., result of theft: Nova Scotia Power
A copper wire theft at a Nova Scotia Power substation was the root cause to a brief power outage in Spryfield, N.S. on Saturday.
London
-
London woman working to help the homeless stay warm this winter
With temperatures dropping this weekend the need to help those living on the streets is growing exponentially
-
Dog dies after house fire in London
A dog has died after a residential fire in east London on Saturday.
-
London men driving tow truck face charges after allegedly firing shots at rival company truck
London police say two men are facing charges after allegedly following a rival tow truck on Adelaide Street South Saturday night and firing shots at the man driving.
Northern Ontario
-
One of North Bay’s top doctors tells northerners to mask-up
As COVID-19 cases continue to rise as well as other respiratory infections, federal and provincial medical officials are encouraging people to masks up. The North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit is recommending the same, when indoors in crowded places.
-
Vehicle fire closed Hwy 11 in the Sesekinika area
Highway 11 is closed in both directions in the Sesekinika area near Gale Lake and West Sesekinka Lake Road due to a vehicle fire.
-
Ontario gas tax cut to be extended for another year
Ontario Premier Doug Ford announced he is set to extend the province’s gas tax cut for another year.
Kitchener
-
'I can't eat another bite': Cambridge crêperie holds competitive eating challenge
The crepe cake is a tasty treat, but on Sunday, three diners didn’t have time to savour each bite as they competed in a crepe cake eating contest.
-
Three transported to hospital after crash involving GRT bus
Waterloo regional police said three people were transported to hospital Sunday afternoon after a crash involving an SUV and Grand River Transit (GRT) bus.
-
Waterloo businesses react to mask recommendation by Ontario’s top doctor
Ontario’s top doctor is expected to make an announcement Monday to urge the public to start masking again in public places in an effort to help overwhelmed children’s hospitals.