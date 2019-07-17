

CTV News Vancouver





While Metro Vancouver is expected to get a good dose of rain on Wednesday, parts of B.C. are under a severe thunderstorm watch.

Environment Canada issued severe thunderstorm watches early Wednesday morning for Prince George, Cariboo including Quesnel and Williams Lake, 100 Mile and Stuart – Nechako.

"Thunderstorms are forecast to develop over the central interior early this afternoon," the weather statement says. "There is the potential for some of these storms to become severe producing strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain."

Meanwhile, Metro Vancouver is expected to see rain throughout Wednesday, with a 60 per cent chance Thursday afternoon. By Friday and into next week, the sun is forecasted to return seeing highs of 23 C.