

CTV News Vancouver





A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for much of B.C.'s interior with the possibility of extreme wind and rain.

Environment Canada issued the watch shortly before 10 a.m. on Wednesday, warning people in the area that there could be heavy rain, large hail and strong winds.

"Large hail can damage property and cause injury. Strong wind gusts can toss loose objects, damage weak buildings, break branches off trees and overturn large vehicles," Environment Canada says in its watch statement.

"Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. Lightning kills and injures Canadians every year. Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors!"

Areas of B.C. under the watch alert include:

100 Mile

Arrow Lakes – Slocan Lake

Boundary

Cariboo

Fraser Canyon

Nicola

North Columbia

North Thompson

Okanagan Valley

Shuswap

South Thompson

West Columbia

These thunderstorm watch alerts come as the province is experiencing an out of season summer storm that brought heavy rains to Metro Vancouver and other parts of B.C.