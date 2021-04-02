VANCOUVER -- A TSN hockey insider says the number of players dealing with COVID-19 in Vancouver has increased to eight.

Darren Dreger said eight players with the Canucks have tested positive.

To further clarify. At this point 8 players, total, and 1 staff member have tested positive. https://t.co/pQP62rmlix — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) April 2, 2021

An update from the NHL on Thursday confirmed only two were out due to the league's COVID protocol, and one member of the coaching staff.

Forward Adam Gaudette was the first confirmed case, and was pulled from practice when his positive test result came in Tuesday.

A game against Calgary was postponed Wednesday and the NHL announced Travis Hamonic was also on protocol. The staff member has not been publicly identified, and the NHL has not yet posted about the other six players.

After Hamonic was put on protocol measures, the league decided to bench Vancouver for the next several days.

The initial plan is the Canucks will not be back on the ice until Tuesday, when the team may be allowed to practice again. The NHL said so far that next Friday's game against the Flames will go ahead as scheduled.

With the latest update, it's likely that timeline will change.

And the situation involving the Canucks is already impacting other teams. The NHL announced Friday a game between the Ottawa Senators and Winnipeg Jets has been moved from May 7 to April 5.

"The rescheduled date is a result of recently postponed games affecting the Vancouver Canucks and Winnipeg Jets," the league wrote in a brief statement.

Under the NHL's guidelines, players and staff are required to be tested every day for the novel coronavirus, and must get a second test if the initial results are positive.

Anyone diagnosed must self-isolate for 10 days, and close contacts have to do the same for two weeks.

In some cases, as with Canucks J.T. Miller and Jordie Benn earlier this season, just the players sit out. But at other times, several games are postponed and the whole team takes a break.

This is a developing news story and will be updated.