'Several' suspicious fires in Surrey park under investigation, RCMP say

Multiple fires in the northwest corner of Green Timbers Park in Surrey Tuesday appear to have been intentionally set, according to local Mounties.

Surrey RCMP said in a statement Tuesday afternoon that a concerned citizen visited the detachment to report a fire that occurred in the park overnight.

Front-line officers and members of the detachment's North Community Response Unit visited the park to conduct foot patrols, and soon located "several small, actively burning fires," police said.

The Surrey Fire Service was called in to extinguish the flames, and the Surrey RCMP arson co-ordinator is working to determine the cause of the fires.

"Initial observations suggest that the fires were intentionally set, however further investigation is required," Mounties said in their statement.

Police are asking anyone with information that could assist investigators to contact them. They're also seeking surveillance video from the area around the park.

"We are increasing patrols in the area and encouraging members of our community to be vigilant and report all suspicious activity," said Cpl. Vanessa Munn, in the statement.

The suspicious fires come at a time when Surrey and the rest of the Lower Mainland are in a level 4 drought on the province's five-level scale.

Hot, dry weather is expected to persist throughout the province in the coming months, exacerbating what is already the worst wildfire season in B.C. history in terms of land area burned.

Surrey RCMP can be reached at 604-599-0502.