Several people bear-sprayed in confrontation after alleged theft, Surrey RCMP say

Mounties in Surrey say charges are being considered against "several people" after a confrontation involving several vehicle collisions, bear spray and possibly bats or golf clubs.

Police said they were called to Hilton Road near Bentley Road around 5 p.m. Tuesday after receiving "numerous calls" about the confrontation.

When they arrived, officers found four vehicles that had collided with one another, as well as "several individuals who were suffering the effects of bear spray," according to a news release from Surrey RCMP.

There were no serious injuries as a result of the altercation, police said.

Mounties said their initial investigation indicates that an allegation of theft against the occupants of a red sedan was what prompted the confrontation. Images from the crash scene show heavy damage to both the front and rear of the sedan.

"The occupants of three other vehicles confronted the other parties in an attempt to recover allegedly stolen property," police said in their statement.

"During that confrontation several of the vehicles collided, and there is an allegation that some parties produced either bats or golf clubs, and damaged one of the vehicles, while other parties deployed bear spray."

Police said everyone involved in the incident has been identified and charges are being considered against several people. No one was in custody as of Tuesday night, police added.

Surrey RCMP said they are still in the early stages of their investigation. They asked anyone with additional information or dash cam video to contact investigators at 604-599-0502 and quote file number 2022-48755.

Tips can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers.