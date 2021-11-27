Several Metro Vancouver parks closed due to heavy rain, flooding

Vancouver -

Several regional parks in Metro Vancouver have been closed due to "hazardous conditions" caused by the strong storm hitting B.C. this weekend.

The first to close was Lynn Headwaters Regional Park in North Vancouver, which Metro Vancouver said Saturday night would close on Sunday.

"For your safety, that of park staff and first responders, stay out of the park," Metro Vancouver said in a tweet.

All trails in all areas of the park are closed due to recent, heavy rainfall, according to the regional agency's website.

On Sunday morning, Metro Vancouver closed Aldergrove Regional Park in Langley due to flooding, and by Sunday afternoon, several other parks had either been fully or partially closed.

Among those experiencing storm-related closures were Campbell Valley, Derby Reach, Colony Farm and Kanaka Creek parks, according to the regional agency.

More details on specific park closures can be found on the Metro Vancouver website.

The North Shore and the Sea-to-Sky region were expected to see some of the highest rainfall totals during this weekend's atmospheric river, with as much as 120 millimetres forecast in some places, according to Environment Canada.

There are also flood watches in place for the South Coast and the Lower Fraser River.