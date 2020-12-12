VANCOUVER -- The B.C. Centre for Disease Control has added several more flights to its list of COVID-19 exposures in recent days, including some that it did not publicize on its Twitter account.

The BCCDC tweeted that four flights had been added on Thursday, and that six more had been added on Saturday, but five flights that landed on Dec. 1 were added to the list without the usual tweet announcing their addition.

It's unclear when, exactly, the flights in question were added to the list. A spokesperson for the BCCDC said the centre's standard practice is to post the flights on the website and then share the information on its Twitter account.

"On occasion, this step has been missed," the spokesperson said in an email to CTV News Vancouver.

Details of the five Dec. 1 flights are as follows.

WestJet flight 141 from Edmonton to Vancouver (rows 12 to 18)

WestJet flight 3171 from Calgary to Comox (rows 16 to 19)

WestJet flight 3185 from Vancouver to Victoria (rows 12 to 18)

Air Canada flight 8577 from Saskatoon to Vancouver (rows 19 to 25)

Delta flight 3569 from Vancouver to Seattle (rows not reported)

Other recently added flights include:

Nov. 29: WestJet flight 706 from Vancouver to Toronto (rows six to 12)

Dec. 2: Air Canada/Jazz flight 8413 from Kelowna to Vancouver (rows one to five)

Dec. 2: Air Canada flight 222 from Vancouver to Calgary (rows 27 to 33)

Dec. 2: Air Canada flight 344 from Vancouver to Ottawa (rows 12 to 16)

Dec. 2: Air Canada flight 555 from Los Angeles to Vancouver (rows 26 to 32)

Dec. 3: Swoop flight 407 from Abbotsford to Toronto (rows 17 to 23)

Dec. 4: Flair flight 8102 from Calgary to Vancouver (rows 10 to 16)

Dec. 5: Flair flight 8186 from Calgary to Vancouver (rows 13 to 19)

Dec. 6: United Airlines flight 4769 from San Francisco to Vancouver (rows seven to 13)

Dec. 7: Air Canada flight 103 from Toronto to Vancouver (rows 38 to 44)

Travellers arriving in B.C. on international flights are required to self-isolate for 14 days after landing. Domestic travellers are not required to self-isolate, though health officials across Canada have been discouraging all non-essential travel during the pandemic's second wave.

Anyone who was on any of the affected flights should self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19, seeking testing and self-isolating if any develop.

Passengers who were seated in the rows listed are considered to be at greater risk because of their proximity to a confirmed case of the disease.

Health officials in B.C. do not directly contact people who were on planes with coronavirus cases on board. Instead, public notifications are posted on the BCCDC website and, usually, shared on Twitter.