

Jordan Jiang, Sheila Scott, CTV News Vancouver





An overnight fire that displaced several people from their homes in an Abbotsford townhouse complex early Monday is believed to be suspicious, according to Abbotsford Police.

Abbotsford Fire Rescue Services received calls for a fire at around 1:40 a.m. on Lynn Avenue near McCallum Road, and quickly made it a three-alarm fire.

“When crews arrived here, we had a significant amount of fire coming out of the rear of the building on Lynn Avenue,” said Assistant Fire Chief Craig Bird of Abbotsford Fire-Rescue.

Three townhouse units were involved at the time with fire coming out of the balcony areas, and lapping onto the roof.

“Everybody made it out okay including all their pets and family friends, although it’s a devastating incident right now, everybody is safe,” said Bird.

Bird also said that the bulk of the damage is to two units, and said they’re ” very fortunate that it’s a newer building, there’s fire separation even in the attic area between each suite.”

Plainclothes police officers arrived at the fire site early Monday morning, focusing on the back of the building where it appears the fire may have started,

People living in the building say there was another fire in the complex last August that destroyed two vehicles.

While many residents were evacuated from their suites overnight, most were allowed back home early Monday morning.

A fire investigator will also be on scene Monday. Abbotsford Police say their major crimes detectives will be assisting with the fire investigation.

This is a developing story and will continue to be updated.