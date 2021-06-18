VANCOUVER -- Several dogs were rescued from a burning home near Kelowna, B.C.

The flames erupted from a home in Lake Country at around 4 p.m. Thursday.

No people were home at the time – but the house wasn't empty. Eight dogs, including a litter of puppies, were inside.

Witnesses said the owner raced home, and a neighbour and firefighters managed to get all the dogs out. One was found hiding from the flames in a shower.

Video from viewer Tyler Romanow showed dogs being carried out as a hose was aimed at flames on the roof.

The cause of the blaze is not yet known.

With files from Castanet.net