Health officials confirm they have identified "several cases" of measles between two French schools in Vancouver.

One case was confirmed at École Anna‐Hébert Elementary and the rest were found at École Jules‐Verne Secondary, according to a letter Vancouver Coastal Health sent out to parents and faculty Thursday.

The health authority said students and staff at Anna‐Hébert were potentially exposed to the highly contagious disease on Jan. 25, which means the 21-day incubation period is over.

Officials have asked any parent or child who may have become sick with the disease over the last three weeks to contact them at 604-675-3900.

