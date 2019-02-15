

Steven Murray , CTV News Vancouver





Health officials confirm they have identified "several cases" of measles at French schools in Vancouver.

Vancouver Coastal Health said there were two lab-confirmed cases at École Jules-Verne Secondary in Oakridge, where vaccination clinics were held Thursday and Friday for students, staff and parents.

"This was for people who had already had the shots and just wanted to have an update, or weren't sure if they had both shots," said the school district's health and safety co-ordinator Karine Boily.

"It wasn't that busy. I think most people have received the shots so they are already immunized, but some families did come just in case."

Another measles case has since been confirmed at École Anna‐Hébert Elementary. In a letter sent to parents on Thursday, VCH said students and staff at that school may have been exposed on Jan. 25.

VCH also said Friday that there is one suspected case at Ecole Rose-Des-Vents.

“This is a developing situation for VCH as we are collecting information from people including parents and kids from the affected schools,” the health authority said in a statement.

Measles is a highly contagious disease that spreads through the air. Symptoms start with a fever, cough, runny nose and watery eyes. These symptoms develop between seven to 21 days after exposure.

VCH is asking parents to call the public health line at 604-675-3900 to speak with a nurse if they think their child may have had the measles in the last three weeks.

Boily said most students are immunized, but because of how easily the virus can spread, there were concerns.

Her advice to those worried about contacting measles is simple: "We remind everybody to wash their hands… if they feel sick, to connect with their physicians."

While most people in Canada have been protected through vaccination, those who haven’t been immunized or need a measles shot can get vaccinated for free at City Centre Urgent Primary Care Centre.

Family doctors and pharmacies may also offer the vaccine, but anyone who thinks they've been exposed is asked to call ahead before visiting an office or clinic.

This is a developing news story and will be updated throughout the day.

With files from CTV Vancouver's Maria Weisgarber