VANCOUVER -- After months of working and learning from home, many families are settling in to what is the new normal, at least for now. So if your kids are doing their homework at the kitchen table while you take a conference call from your bedroom, it may be time to set up your home workspace for the long haul.

"We're not in work-from-home survival mode anymore," says ergonomics expert Todd Baker. He knows the importance of a good home office set up and has seen a major shift in his clients' work habits.

"As people feel like they need to be in front of their screen to be accountable for work, people are sitting long hours," Baker says. "It's important that your body is in good alignment, so that you have the most energy and attention for the work you're trying to do."

Whether you have access to a full-fledged home office or have to work from your bed in a studio apartment, Consumer Reports Rachel Rabkin Peachman says it's important to minimize strain on your body.

"As long as you understand some simple principles of ergonomics, you can translate those to many different work areas. And the basics of good posture are the same for kids as well."

Start with your chair. If your lower back doesn't reach the back of the chair comfortably, put a pillow behind you. If your feet don't reach the floor, place them on a stable footrest.

Next, make sure the bend of your arms is anywhere from 90 degrees to 115 degrees. Your eyes should be about your arm's length away from the computer, with the monitor at eye level.

"Some people prefer to add a second monitor, both for comfort (and) for efficiency," Peachman says, or you may want to try a standing desk, though they can be expensive.

"It isn't that standing all day is better than sitting – it's that a standing desk gives you the ability to move around more, which is key."

And Baker agrees.

"It is more important than ever to find ways to change positions, to take breaks – visual, physical and cognitive breaks – to change positions and stay healthy," he says.

