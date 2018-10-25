Seth Rogen's playful reminders about transit etiquette will no longer crackle through the speakers of Metro Vancouver SkyTrains as of next month.

The announcements that played through the summer on TransLink vehicles will be turned off on Oct. 31.

For the final week, the service provider is adding three new announcements on the Expo and Millennium lines. They'll also play at Burrard and Waterfront stations.

TransLink wouldn't say exactly what the soundbites were, but said "a little bird tells us he talks about hipsters, Waterfront Station and Hotel Vancouver."

The Vancouver-born actor came to voice the announcements for Translink, as well as Toronto's TTC, after a suggestion made on Twitter.

Morgan Freeman had been hired to voice ads for Visa that would play in stations and on transit, but the campaign was dropped when harassment allegations emerged in May.