VANCOUVER -- If you’re thinking about a new pair of glasses, you may be considering an online retailer. With sales, selection and the ability to shop from your couch, there’s a lot of appeal. But a Consumer Reports survey found despite the benefits, the majority of shoppers are still going to a brick-and-mortar store to get their glasses.

Consumer Reports looked at readers’ buying habits, and found the median price when purchasing glasses in a store was $234 per pair. In contrast, glasses purchased online had a median price of just $91. But even with that price difference, 93 per cent still chose to buy glasses in-store.

The readers said they valued personalized service, skilled fittings and follow-up from a salesperson.

In Consumer Reports’ rankings, Costco came out on top. Readers liked the bulk giant’s glasses shop, customer service and reasonable prices. The drawback? Frame selection was more limited than at independent retailers or the top online stores.

Three online stores, Warby Parker, Zenni Optical and Eyebuy Direct, joined Costco at the top of the survey for good prices, but Zenni and Eyebuy didn’t do as well on quality.

If you want the service and the lower price, Consumer Reports suggests buying frames online or at a discount store, and then taking them to Costco or Walmart for the lenses. In-store technicians can help you with your lenses, then put them into the frames you've bought online for a service charge.

If you do want to try buying everything online, when you have an eye exam, make sure your opthamologist measures your pupillary distance -- the distance between the centre of your pupils. That measurement is crucial for online vendors to create your glasses properly.