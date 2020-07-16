VANCOUVER -- B.C.'s top health officials will explain a new study suggesting while B.C. has seen low transmission of COVID-19, the number of people who have been infected could be much higher than reported.

A joint study between B.C. Centre for Disease Control, University of British Columbia, LifeLabs and public health scientists was released Wednesday and shows B.C.'s estimated overall infection rate is less than one per cent.

The study, posted by health research website medRxiv, looked at anonymous blood samples that were collected in March and May for reasons unrelated to COVID-19.

The samples collected in March showed the virus was prevalent in 0.28 per cent of the samples. In the May samples, it appeared in 0.55 per cent.

Health Minister Adrian Dix said Wednesday the samples were "selected randomly from the population of people get blood tests" in the province.

"This is … outstanding work and it reflects the outstanding work of all British Columbians, this low level of transmission," he said.

However, when the prevalence is applied to the whole B.C. population, it would suggest about 28,000 people may have been infected COVID-19. To date, 3,149 cases have been confirmed by health officials. But Dix said the results of this study are specific to Metro Vancouver.

He and Dr. Bonnie Henry will explain the results of the study further during a phone call with media Wednesday morning.

"I think British Columbians can see themselves in these numbers, in the very low level of community transmission that has occurred in COVID-19 in B.C.," Dix said.

"Of course this is, as the study suggests a dual edged question. A low level of transmission, but also very few people with antibodies to deal with potentially future spikes of COVID-19."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

With files from The Canadian Press and Regan Hasegawa