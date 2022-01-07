'Serious workplace accident' at Vancouver works yard, city says

The City of Vancouver and WorkSafeBC say they are investigating a "serious workplace accident" that happened at the city's National Yards facility on Friday.

WorkSafeBC told CTV News it was notified of the incident at the facility on National Avenue at 2:30 p.m., but did not elaborate on the nature of the incident or any injuries that may have resulted from it.

"The purpose of WorkSafeBC’s investigation is to determine the cause of the incident, and any contributing factors, with the aim to prevent similar incidents from happening in the future," the agency said.

The public works yard in Vancouver's Strathcona neighbourhood is home to the city's supply of road salt.

The Vancouver Police Department directed questions about Friday's incident to WorkSafeBC. CTV News has reached out to B.C. Emergency Health Services and the BC Coroners Service for more information about any injuries or fatalities that may have occurred.