VANCOUVER -- A serious two-vehicle crash led to some road closures in Surrey Thursday, Mounties say.

Surrey RCMP were called to the crash scene at 64 Avenue and 168 Street in Cloverdale around 9:10 a.m.

Both drivers were transported to the hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries, Mounties say.

The crash triggered the closure of 172 and 168 streets for several hours, but Mounties say they have reopened.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.