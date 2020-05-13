VANCOUVER -- A section of the Powell Street overpass, just west of Clark Drive, has been closed to all traffic except buses after a dramatic single vehicle crash.

Vancouver police say the collision happened at about 4 a.m. Wednesday.

A blue SUV was seen on the sidewalk and wrapped around a light post. Damage was so severe the vehicle's engine was visible and there was debris scattered across the road.

The vehicle's doors and windows had to be ripped off so first responders could extricate one person. Police say they were taken to hospital, but the extent of their injuries aren't known.

Vancouver police collision analysts were on scene Wednesday morning taking photos and gathering evidence.

There's no word yet when Powell Street will fully reopen to traffic. Vancouver police say there is a fluid on the street, creating a hazard, but city crews are heading to the area to clean it up.