VANCOUVER -- A serious crash closed a section of West Georgia Street in downtown Vancouver Monday afternoon.

The busy stretch of road between Burrard and Howe streets was closed for several hours starting at about 12 p.m.

A black car with damage to the front and driver side could be seen up on the sidewalk on Hornby Street near West Georgia outside the HSBC bank.

A silver Dodge police vehicle with significant front-end damage could also be seen at the intersection. A large amount of debris, including part of its bumper, was strewn across the road.

Police have not said yet if anyone was injured.

The road reopened to traffic around 3 p.m.