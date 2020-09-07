Advertisement
Serious crash shuts down West Georgia for several hours
A crash at Hornby and West Georgia streets in downtown Vancouver is seen on Mon. Sept. 7, 2020.
VANCOUVER -- A serious crash closed a section of West Georgia Street in downtown Vancouver Monday afternoon.
The busy stretch of road between Burrard and Howe streets was closed for several hours starting at about 12 p.m.
A black car with damage to the front and driver side could be seen up on the sidewalk on Hornby Street near West Georgia outside the HSBC bank.
A silver Dodge police vehicle with significant front-end damage could also be seen at the intersection. A large amount of debris, including part of its bumper, was strewn across the road.
Police have not said yet if anyone was injured.
The road reopened to traffic around 3 p.m.