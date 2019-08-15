

CTV News Vancouver





The cause of a serious crash in a construction zone near the Alex Fraser Bridge is under investigation.

The collision took place at around 9:20 p.m. Wednesday, on Highway 91 before the bridge.

One car was left with extensive damage and it appears to have slammed into the back of a traffic control vehicle.

Two people were reportedly taken to hospital, but the extent of their injuries is unknown.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available