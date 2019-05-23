

CTV News Vancouver





Vancouver police are asking people to avoid an area in Point Grey as they investigate a "serious collision" between a motorcycle and truck.

The crash happened at Blanca Street and West 4th Avenue Thursday afternoon.

Video from Chopper 9 shows a blue tarp on the ground and a cubed truck in the middle of the intersection. Police have not said whether this was a fatality.

The VPD say the intersection will be closed for the next few hours but didn't disclose when it is expected to reopen.

This is a developing news story and more information will be added as it becomes available.