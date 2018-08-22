

CTV Vancouver





Emergency crews in Abbotsford, B.C. are responding to a serious collision involving a car and a semi-truck.

The incident occurred before 12:45 p.m. Wednesday in the intersection of Highway 11 and Clayburn Road.

The details of the crash are unclear, but images from the scene showed a semi with damage to its front end and the mangled remains of a passenger vehicle laying in front of it.

Authorities have not provided any information on what caused the collision, how many vehicles were involved or if and how badly anyone was injured.

Highway 11 is closed between Harris and Bateman roads.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area in order to prevent delays and make sure emergency vehicles have access to the scene.

More information to come…