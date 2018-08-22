Serious crash involving car, semi-truck in Abbotsford
The aftermath of a collision in Abbotsford, B.C. is seen in this image from Aug. 22, 2018.
CTV Vancouver
Published Wednesday, August 22, 2018 1:10PM PDT
Last Updated Wednesday, August 22, 2018 1:39PM PDT
Emergency crews in Abbotsford, B.C. are responding to a serious collision involving a car and a semi-truck.
The incident occurred before 12:45 p.m. Wednesday in the intersection of Highway 11 and Clayburn Road.
The details of the crash are unclear, but images from the scene showed a semi with damage to its front end and the mangled remains of a passenger vehicle laying in front of it.
Authorities have not provided any information on what caused the collision, how many vehicles were involved or if and how badly anyone was injured.
Highway 11 is closed between Harris and Bateman roads.
Drivers are being asked to avoid the area in order to prevent delays and make sure emergency vehicles have access to the scene.
More information to come…
#Abbotsford Emergency Services on scene at a serious motor vehicle crash on Highway 11 @ Clayburn Rd involving semi truck & car. #RoadClosure Highway 11 between Harris Rd & Bateman Rd. Please find alternate routes next several hrs. #AbbyPD will provide updates when available.— Abbotsford Police Department (@AbbyPoliceDept) August 22, 2018