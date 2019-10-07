Serious crash in Richmond; drivers told to avoid Gilbert Road
Published Monday, October 7, 2019 2:25PM PDT
RICHMOND - Mounties are asking the public to avoid a stretch of road in Richmond following what they describe as a serious collision.
Few details have been provided, but the RCMP said the incident occurred on Gilbert Road south of Blundell Road.
Police have not said when the crash happened or how many vehicles were involved. It is not yet known whether anyone was injured.
As officers investigate they ask drivers to take alternate routes.