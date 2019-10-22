Serious crash in Burnaby
This BMW sustained heavy damage in a crash in Burnaby on Oct. 22, 2019. (Photo: Jordan Jiang/CTV Vancouver)
Jordan Jiang, CTV News Vancouver
Published Tuesday, October 22, 2019 7:54AM PDT
BURNABY, B.C. - At least one person was seen being taken to hospital by paramedics after a serious crash on Marine Way near North Fraser Way in Burnaby early Tuesday morning.
Firefighters and Burnaby RCMP also responded to the scene around 3:15 a.m., where a white BMW sedan ended up off the road. Pictures from the scene show heavy damage to the BMW with its airbags deployed.
It is not known how the crash happened. Burnaby RCMP have not yet commented on the incident.