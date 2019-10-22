

Jordan Jiang, CTV News Vancouver





BURNABY, B.C. - At least one person was seen being taken to hospital by paramedics after a serious crash on Marine Way near North Fraser Way in Burnaby early Tuesday morning.

Firefighters and Burnaby RCMP also responded to the scene around 3:15 a.m., where a white BMW sedan ended up off the road. Pictures from the scene show heavy damage to the BMW with its airbags deployed.

It is not known how the crash happened. Burnaby RCMP have not yet commented on the incident.