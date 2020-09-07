VANCOUVER -- A serious crash has closed a section of West Georgia Street in downtown Vancouver Monday.

The busy stretch of road between Burrard and Howe streets has been closed since about 12 p.m., and police have not said how long it will be blocked as they investigate.

A black car with damage to the front and driver side could be seen up on the sidewalk on Hornby Street near West Georgia outside the HSBC bank.

A silver Dodge police vehicle with significant front-end damage could also be seen at the intersection. A large amount of debris, including part of its bumper, was strewn across the road.

Yellow tape has been put up along Hornby and Georgia blocking the intersection off to traffic.

Police have not said yet if anyone was injured.