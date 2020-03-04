VANCOUVER -- A section of Marine Drive in North Vancouver was closed for hours on Wednesday while Mounties investigated a serious collision.

North Vancouver RCMP first alerted the public to the crash at about 10:30 a.m., warning drivers that the area near Marine Drive and Tatlow Avenue would be closed to traffic until further notice.

Shortly before 1 p.m., Mounties said the area was still closed while Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Services was on scene investigating.

The road was finally re-opened at about 2:30 p.m.

Mounties did not indicate whether there were any injuries as a result of the collision.