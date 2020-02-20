VANCOUVER -- A serious crash involving 15 to 20 vehicles has shut down the Coquihalla Highway southbound between Merritt and Hope.

The crash happened around 4 p.m. Thursday in an area known as the Zopkios Brake Check, according to BC Emergency Health Services.

At least three patients have been transported to hospital in stable condition, according to the health agency.

DriveBC is warning travellers heading southbound on Highway 5 to expect delays of about one hour.

This is a developing story and will be updated.