Serious collision disrupts traffic in North Vancouver

A serious collision in North Vancouver disrupted traffic Monday, as Mounties asked drivers to avoid the busy intersection at Lonsdale Avenue and 23rd Street.

North Vancouver RCMP posted a photo of the crash site on Twitter at 11:15 a.m., which shows multiple police vehicles and traffic cones on the road.

Happening now: we are on scene for a serious collision at the intersection of Lonsdale Ave and 23rd St in #NorthVan. Traffic North bound on Lonsdale Ave is blocked until further notice. Use St George’s or Chesterfield as a detour. Please check back here for timely updates. pic.twitter.com/4nYiEJAZwC — North Vancouver RCMP (@nvanrcmp) March 6, 2023

“Traffic northbound on Lonsdale Ave. is blocked until further notice,” the tweet reads. Mounties are asking drivers to use St. Georges or Chesterfield avenues as alternate routes.

According to data by ICBC, 136 crashes were reported at that intersection over a five-year period.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.