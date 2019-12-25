VANCOUVER -- A serious collision closed Cypress Bowl Road "indefinitely" Wednesday afternoon, West Vancouver police said.

In a tweet, the department said the Christmas Day crash had closed the mountain road's northbound lanes, while southbound lanes remained open.

#WVPDCommunications - Officers on scene of a serious collision on Cypress Bowl Rd, North of the lookout. Road is closed to all northbound traffic indefinitely while collision analysts attend to survey the scene. Southbound traffic open. @AM730Traffic @NEWS1130Traffic @CBCTraffic — West Vancouver PD (@WestVanPolice) December 25, 2019

Police did not say what type of vehicle or vehicles were involved in the crash, nor whether there were any injuries.

Shortly before 2 p.m., West Vancouver police spokesperson Const. Kevin Goodmurphy said the scene was "very active."

He said police have called in a collision reconstruction analyst to deal with what he called "a very serious" motor vehicle accident.

Goodmurphy did not offer any information about injuries or vehicles involved, though he said he planned to provide an update on the collision on social media within an hour or so.

A spokesperson for BC Emergency Health Services told CTV News Vancouver a call came in for a crash involving a motor vehicle and a cyclist at 12:15 p.m.

Two ambulances were dispatched to the scene, but no patients were transported, EHS said.

Video from the scene showed a red-framed bicycle leaning up against the outside of the concrete barrier that marks the shoulder of the road. Opposite the bicycle on the other side of the road, a grey sedan could be seen covered in police tape.

Shortly before 5 p.m., a spokesperson for WVPD said Cypress Bowl Road had reopened and traffic was getting through in both directions.