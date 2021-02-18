VANCOUVER -- A homicide investigation is underway in Surrey after a serious assault became fatal.

Mounties say they were called to the area of 125 Street near 68 Avenue about the assault at about 8:30 p.m. Wednesday.

When they arrived, they found a man was critically injured outside the home. Frontline officers performed CPR and used an AED until paramedics arrived. While they also treated the man, he succumbed to his injuries and died on scene.

Police say it appears the two parties knew each other, but no further details have been given about the incident. Police also didn't say whether anyone was taken into custody.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has since been called in. Anyone with information is asked to call IHIT at 1-877-551-4448. Tips can also be left anonymously with Crime Stoppers.