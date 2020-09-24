VANCOUVER -- A sentencing hearing is underway in a Vancouver provincial courtroom for two drivers found guilty of driving without due care and attention in the death in of a Brazilian exchange student.

Fourteen-year-old Fernanda Girotto was killed after being hit by two vehicles in a Burnaby crosswalk on Cariboo Road near Highway One on a rainy morning in January 2018.

In February 2020, a judge found both drivers, Paul Oliver Wong and Kai Man Cheu, guilty of the charge under the Motor Vehicle Act.

Wong told the court during his trial he'd checked both sides of the road for pedestrians and didn’t see Girotto until the last second.

"It was an accident. Nobody wanted this to happen," Cheu, the driver of the second vehicle, told reporters in February.

There is no suggestion excessive speed or alcohol were factors in the crash.

Crown is asking for driving prohibitions and fines for both drivers: a two year driving prohibition and a $2,000 fine for Wong, and a one-year driving prohibition and a $1,000 fine for Cheu.

As part of his morning submissions, Crown counsel Geordie Proulx read victim impact statements from Girotto's sister, mother and father, all who live in Brazil.

Grotto's sister wrote: "There will always be something missing in my life," while her mother wrote: "It is impossible for any words to articulate the grief that comes with losing a child."

This is a developing news story. More to come...