The lawyer for the man convicted of fatally stabbing a 13-year-old girl at her Abbotsford high school in 2016 is disputing his client's label as being at “high risk to re-offend.”

The lawyer made the comments in a New Westminster courtroom as the sentencing hearing for Gabriel Klein continues.

A judge must determine the parole eligibility for Klein -- who has been convicted of the second-degree murder of Letisha Reimer and the aggravated assault of her friend.

The Crown says Klein should not be eligible for parole for 18 years, but his lawyer is asking for 12 years, saying Klein is not an “immediate risk to violently re-offend” and is willing to continue medications to manage his schizophrenia.

