Sentencing hearing begins for man convicted of extorting B.C. teen Amanda Todd

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

UN secretary-general warns global leaders: 'Our world is in peril'

In an alarming assessment, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told world leaders Tuesday that nations are 'gridlocked in colossal global dysfunction' and aren't ready or willing to tackle the major challenges that threaten the future of humanity and the fate of the planet.

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener