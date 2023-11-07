VANCOUVER
    • Sentence expected for driver that killed 2 UBC students in 2021 crash

    UBC students Evan Smith and Emily Selwood were both struck and killed while walking on campus on Sept. 26, 2021. They were both 18 years old. (Handout) UBC students Evan Smith and Emily Selwood were both struck and killed while walking on campus on Sept. 26, 2021. They were both 18 years old. (Handout)

    A judge is expected to hand down a sentence Tuesday to a man who pleaded guilty in a crash that killed two UBC students in 2021.

    Tim Goerner pleaded guilty to two counts of dangerous driving causing death. Crown and the defence are both asking for a sentence of three years in prison followed by a five-year driving prohibition.

    Evan Smith and Emily Selwood, who were both 18, were walking on a campus sidewalk when Goerner hit them with his car.

    On Monday, Smith's mother, Debbie O'Day-Smith, told the court that the grief over her son's death was woven into her DNA and that she expects truth and accountability from Goerner.

    Duncan Selwood told the hearing that the emotional toll over his daughter's death is like being electrocuted by jolts of disbelief, sadness, anger and guilt that has “knocked him to the ground.”

    With files from The Canadian Press

