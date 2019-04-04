A job fair for people living with autism spectrum disorder will be held in B.C. for the first time this month.

"It's an event created to promote awareness about the high unemployment rate that does exist among the autism population, as well as to promote those connections between employers and people on the spectrum," neurodiversity employment consultant Heather Linka said.

In an interview with CTV Morning Live Thursday, she said about 80 per cent of Canadian adults with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) are unemployed or underemployed.

"When I say 'underemployed,' this means people on the spectrum with Master's degrees are bagging groceries, doing graveyard shifts, that type of thing, because they have this barrier," Linka said.

Organizers and participating companies are hopeful that some of the attendees at the fair will be hired as a result. The event will be hosted at the Pacific Autism Family Network building on Cessna Drive next Monday between 1 and 5 p.m.

"A normal job fair is loud, bustling, lots of people, and people on the ASD spectrum might not react positively to those environments," Katherine Shadwick explained to CTV News.

"In this environment, it's all very controlled, so people aren't going to get those stimuli and be negatively impacted by this."

Shadwick, who is on the spectrum and works as a software tester, says having a job has boosted her confidence level.

"Yeah, I know I'm smart, I know I can do things, but people aren't seeing me the way I'd like to be portrayed. This has definitely helped with that," she said.

But Shadwick said the interview can be the most challenging thing for many, including herself.

"A lot of people on the ASD spectrum don't react or connect with people how normal neurodiverse people do," Shadwick said.

But companies like Vancouver-based Focus Professional Services, whose CEO has trained several people with ASD in the past, cut out the interview. Instead, the company matches employees with employers, removing the need for traditional hiring process.

Shadwick said this has helped her find contract work with several businesses.

The Spectrum Works fair is a Canada-wide initiative that also includes fairs on the same day in Toronto and Montreal. This is the first year one of the fairs has been in the Vancouver area.

The event began in 2017 in Toronto as part of Autism Awareness Month. It includes some of Canada's top employers, and in addition to finding jobs, is meant to break the stigma that people with autism spectrum disorder cannot be contributing members to the workforce.

"When given the opportunity, individuals can do a wonderful job, which is why we are taking a proactive approach in pairing employers with employees," the Spectrum Works website says.

Shadwick says one of the biggest misconceptions is that when members of the public hear "autism" they assume a person is on what she calls the "extreme end" of the spectrum, and that the individual can't function in normal society.

"They think people who can't connect normally, aren't verbal, react very severely to stimuli – like bright lights or bright noises or lots of people. Most people on the spectrum do react to certain things, but it's in a much lower extreme," she said.

Those interested in attending the fair are advised to dress in business casual wear (though not mandatory), bring several copies of their resume and arrive before 3 p.m.

Employers are keen to hire neurodiverse candidates, and steps have been taken to ensure the day is sensory friendly, Spectrum Works says.

There will also be experts on site that can give resume and interview tips.

Anyone who is on the spectrum and wants to attend is asked to register online. Registration isn't mandatory, but will save time at the fair.

