VANCOUVER -- B.C.’s seniors advocate said she is working with the provincial health officer to find a way to safely allow family members of seniors to visit loved ones in care homes.

Isobel Mackenzie said that as the COVID-19 pandemic continues, it’s clear that visitor protocols won’t be going back to normal any time soon, but she said there needs to be some way for visits to resume so family members can help seniors in care homes, and also provide “eyes and ears” on care home operations.

Mackenzie also announced $500,000 in extra funding for a telephone and online helpline for family caregivers of seniors.

She said what family caregivers really need right now is a break from the task of providing elder care, but that is very difficult to provide right now because of measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Mackenzie said the new funding would go to increase services to a telephone hotline, which people can access at 211 or 1-877-520-3267.

Seniors who need help can also call 211, Mackenzie said.

Long-term care homes have been hit hard by the novel coronavirus pandemic, with outbreaks occurring at over 20 homes in B.C. Nearly half of all deaths from COVID-19 in Canada have been linked to long-term care homes.

The situation has highlighted vulnerabilities in long-term care, with many care aide workers working at multiple facilities in order to make enough money to pay for living expenses. The B.C. government has committed to pay workers more, and has put new rules in place to prevent staff from working at more than one facility and spreading the virus from one facility to another.

A survey released by SafeCareBC last week showed that many long-term and home care providers only have a three-day supply of the personal protective equipment, such as masks, gowns and gloves, that is critical to preventing the spread of the disease in places where people cannot practice physical distancing.