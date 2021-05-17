VANCOUVER -- Police are asking for the public's help to locate a missing Metro Vancouver man with dementia.

Mounties in Coquitlam say Walter Mazurek was last seen near the Princess Auto on Tupper Avenue. He was seen in that area at around 1 p.m. Sunday. He was reported missing a few hours later.

The RCMP says officers are concerned for the 86-year-old's safety. He may appear confused and speaking Polish – he speaks very little English.

He's been described as white, 5'3" and about 165 pounds, with short grey hair and blue eyes. He may be wearing black pants, black dress shoes and a grey sweatshirt with the words "Alaska Highway" on it.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Coquitlam RCMP.