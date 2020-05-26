VANCOUVER -- A search is underway Tuesday for a missing senior with dementia last seen near her Richmond home on Monday afternoon

According to RCMP, 75-year-old Margaret Taylor was last seen near around 12:45 p.m. Monday near her home at on railway Avenue near Steveston Highway.

Police, search and rescue, and family members were part of a ground search on Monday, but Mounties say the search efforts near her home didn't lead to any sign of the senior.

South Fraser Search and Rescue is being assisted by volunteers from North Shore rescue, Ridge Meadows Search and Rescue and Coquitlam Search and Rescue.

Community members have also been helping, looking through yards and streets and tracking their search areas through a spreadsheet.

Taylor is about five feet tall and was last seen wearing a red shirt with a black sweater, black pants, and possibly beige slippers. Police say she walks with a noticeable limp.

The search for Taylor comes just days after the disappearance of a missing Delta senior with dementia ended in tragedy.

The body of Jarnail Sanghera was found Sunday, nine days after he went missing after heading out on a walk.

An online petition has now been started by Sanghera's family, calling for the creation of a provincial silver alert system that would help notify the public when vulnerable seniors, such as those with dementia, go missing.

A citizen-run silver alert system is currently in place in B.C. https://bcsilveralert.ca

As of Tuesday morning, the petition had been signed by more than 6,000 people.